DECOIN Price Hits $0.13 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $48,774.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003071 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000722 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,968,401 coins and its circulating supply is 56,752,579 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

