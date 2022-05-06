Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
VFL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,972. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $910,682.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,911,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,833,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 551,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,888 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
