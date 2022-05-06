Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 26,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,695. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,935. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Delek US by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 158,399 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

