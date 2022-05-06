Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,496,000 after purchasing an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,165. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

