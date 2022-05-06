Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) President Glen W. Hauenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 12,839,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,553,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.