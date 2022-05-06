Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.84. 5,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,019. Denbury has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $2,022,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.97.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

