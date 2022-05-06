DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.49. 23,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.