Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 120 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Allstate were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,669. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

