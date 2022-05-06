Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

