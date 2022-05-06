Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 192,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
