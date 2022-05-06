Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 192,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.