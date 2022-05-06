Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $523,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,327. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 69.49%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

