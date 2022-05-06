Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $579,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,486 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,439. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,941. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.89. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.