Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $709,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.08. The stock had a trading volume of 84,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,574. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $129.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.