Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 48 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,270,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.98 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

