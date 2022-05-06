Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 2,057 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Macy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.54. 417,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

