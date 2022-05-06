Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 74 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,228,000 after purchasing an additional 267,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.