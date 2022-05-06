Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 101.43 ($1.27).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 69.10 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 100.20 ($1.25). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.93. The company has a market capitalization of £438.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

