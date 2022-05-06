Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $141.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,997.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

