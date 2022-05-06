Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €352.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($370.53) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($340.00) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) price target on Linde in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($363.16) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($344.21) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €322.25 ($339.21).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at €297.40 ($313.05) on Tuesday. Linde has a 1 year low of €235.25 ($247.63) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($325.63). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €282.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €283.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.