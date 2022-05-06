Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($143.16) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Safran stock opened at €97.11 ($102.22) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($97.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of €104.26 and a 200-day moving average of €108.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

