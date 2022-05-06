Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $100.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.