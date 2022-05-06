DIGG Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17,238.76 or 0.48077354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $14,055.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00213582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00483037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039392 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,663.75 or 1.97074809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

