Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Digi International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-$0.40 EPS.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. 190,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,312. The company has a market cap of $675.03 million, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

