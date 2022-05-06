Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.08. 940,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,325. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

