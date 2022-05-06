Dimecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00163365 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

