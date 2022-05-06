Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,264,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $210,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

