Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,591,109 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 293,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $203,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $245,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $77.51 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

