Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $208.37 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $208,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $311.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.41 and its 200-day moving average is $309.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

