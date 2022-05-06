Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,784 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $219,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 537.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $259.64 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.67 and its 200 day moving average is $257.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

