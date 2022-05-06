Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,798 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $215,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after buying an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after buying an additional 230,437 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 182,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

