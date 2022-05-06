Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 740,357 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.91% of Unum Group worth $196,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 244,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

