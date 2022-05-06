Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.43% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $224,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

