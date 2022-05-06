Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 7.6%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 55,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,397,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $42,172,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.