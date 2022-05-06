Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.82) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.36) to GBX 323 ($4.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 232.80 ($2.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

