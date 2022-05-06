Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $141.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

