Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 536,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 525,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
