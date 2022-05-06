Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 536,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 525,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Trøve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

