DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 13,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,121. DLH has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other DLH news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DLH by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

