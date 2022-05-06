DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.07% of DMC Global worth $48,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,537. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $493.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.65, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

