Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $41.70

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $38.84. Docebo shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

