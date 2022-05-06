Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after buying an additional 882,256 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,399,000 after acquiring an additional 618,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,986. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

