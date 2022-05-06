Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

