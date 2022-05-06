Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $370.00. The company traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $341.79, with a volume of 600988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.69.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

