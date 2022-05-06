Dorian LPG Ltd. Plans Variable Dividend of $2.50 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of LPG opened at $17.26 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock worth $8,098,519. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.