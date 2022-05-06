Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

