DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of DOYU opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.96. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 44.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 275,072 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 824.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 310.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 446,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.