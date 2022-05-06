DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.97

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1620433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,258,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 7,654.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

