DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.31

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 6454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 87.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 691.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

