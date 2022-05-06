Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.72.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.98. 502,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,765. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.