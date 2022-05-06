Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE DCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.15. 38,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,068. The stock has a market cap of $600.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $58.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $791,462. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

