DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

